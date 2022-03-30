Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.88

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.88 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04), with a volume of 334744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.13 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.28.

About Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL)

Pineapple Power Corporation PLC is a blank check company. Pineapple Power Corporation PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

