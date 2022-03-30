Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Down 5.6%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.42. 299,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,175,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.48.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 48,816 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 330,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 154,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 133,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

