Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Trading Up 5.3%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 5,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 150,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVO. TheStreet cut shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $906.89 million, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. Mission Produce’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

