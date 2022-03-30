Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 822,467 shares.The stock last traded at $3.66 and had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DDL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

