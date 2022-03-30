Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $14.66

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $15.24. Snap One shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 1,330 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,728,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

