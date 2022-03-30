Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Decreases By 46.6%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEUGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the February 28th total of 381,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CLEU stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98. China Liberal Education has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLEU. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of China Liberal Education by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

