Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Declines By 47.1%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Disco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. Disco has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $71.58.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.