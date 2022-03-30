2,000 Shares in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,357.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,394 shares of company stock valued at $710,169 over the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $379.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

