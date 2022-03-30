First Quadrant L P CA Acquires New Shares in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 511,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after acquiring an additional 188,512 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of AVNS opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.53 and a beta of 0.85. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

