First Quadrant L P CA Buys New Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 606 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $489,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

NYSE:MC opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.