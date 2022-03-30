Short Interest in Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Declines By 47.9%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,400 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 1,461,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.5 days.

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46. Stelco has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $45.45.

STZHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stelco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

