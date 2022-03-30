Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 379,041 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,041 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of AZEK worth $152,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 517,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AZEK opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

