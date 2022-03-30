R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Buys 4,638 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 111.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $215.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.