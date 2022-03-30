First Merchants Corp Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Tower by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Tower by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after purchasing an additional 393,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,430,000 after purchasing an additional 332,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

Shares of AMT opened at $250.55 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.86 and its 200-day moving average is $261.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.