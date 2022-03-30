Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,287,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 526,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

