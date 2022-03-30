Head-To-Head Survey: Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) & ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) and ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paramount Global and ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.87 $4.54 billion $6.91 5.53 ProSiebenSat.1 Media $4.62 billion 0.64 $304.99 million $0.63 5.21

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than ProSiebenSat.1 Media. ProSiebenSat.1 Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global and ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% ProSiebenSat.1 Media 10.51% 19.35% 5.24%

Risk & Volatility

Paramount Global has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paramount Global and ProSiebenSat.1 Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A ProSiebenSat.1 Media 1 3 4 0 2.38

Paramount Global currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.04%. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 471.65%. Given ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProSiebenSat.1 Media is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Paramount Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ProSiebenSat.1 Media shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paramount Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Paramount Global pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ProSiebenSat.1 Media pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Paramount Global pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ProSiebenSat.1 Media pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Paramount Global beats ProSiebenSat.1 Media on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Global (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media (Get Rating)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations. This segment is also involved in operating Marktguru and wetter.com; commercial websites; production and distribution programming portfolio, including entertainment, reality, and factual formats, as well as TV series, TV movies, and digital content; and operates Studio71, which offers digital content and web productions covering branded content, original production, content distribution, influencer products, and creator management. The Dating & Video segment engages in online matchmaking services for social dating and entertainment under the Parship, ElitePartner, eHarmony, LOVOO help singles brand names. This segment also provides video-based social dating and entertainment applications, such as MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, and GROWLr content for users. The Commerce & Ventures segment engages in the consumer advice, experiences, and beauty and lifestyle businesses; and offers individual tailored support services for development of companies. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in UnterfÃ¶hring, Germany.

