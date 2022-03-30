$0.93 EPS Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) to post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. BancFirst reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BANF opened at $84.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $84.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.63%.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.