Truist Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.61. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $107.96 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

