Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Molecular Templates in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 89.62% and a negative net margin of 214.51%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.