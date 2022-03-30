Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Lowered by Wedbush

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $4.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SBNY. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.62.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $316.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.81 and its 200 day moving average is $313.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $207.86 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 50.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Signature Bank by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,478,000 after purchasing an additional 54,579 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Signature Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Signature Bank by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 27.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

