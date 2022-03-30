Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Cut by Analyst

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GPN. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.20.

GPN stock opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after acquiring an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after buying an additional 208,681 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after buying an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

