NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Masco were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Masco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 133,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Masco by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Masco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

