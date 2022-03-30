NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,894 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of FMC worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $136.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.93.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

