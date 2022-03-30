NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 754 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,300 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $437,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,530 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,523 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA stock opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

