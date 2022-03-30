NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 165 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $347.48 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.30.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

