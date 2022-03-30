First Quadrant L P CA Sells 952 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 72,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $126.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.11. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,713 shares of company stock worth $22,449,452. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.