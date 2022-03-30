Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,015 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,650 ($34.71) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,804.67.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

