HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $204.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.45.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $649,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 147,767 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.