NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Dover by 800.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,099 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 126.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $135.68 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.71.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.46.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

