The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Decreased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,912 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KR opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

