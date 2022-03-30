NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $22.77 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $22,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $218.57 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.79 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

