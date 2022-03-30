NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $238.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.91. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.