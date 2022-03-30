WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 724 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC raised its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baidu by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,516,000 after purchasing an additional 405,443 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Baidu by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Baidu by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 175,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,991,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Baidu by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.

Shares of BIDU opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $228.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.11.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

