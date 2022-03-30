NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 242.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,065 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Workday were worth $24,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after purchasing an additional 522,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Workday by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after purchasing an additional 468,199 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,467,000 after buying an additional 429,530 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $246.26 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.90 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,462.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.43 and its 200-day moving average is $259.03.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.33.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

