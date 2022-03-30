ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Down 48.3% in March

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,600 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the February 28th total of 513,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132.8 days.

ATSAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $42.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

