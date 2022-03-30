Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Short Interest Update

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the February 28th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE ACII opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACII. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 37.4% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 602,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

