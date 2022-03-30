SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Down 49.5% in March

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRPGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the February 28th total of 82,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPAR Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRP opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. SPAR Group has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

