Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Perpetua Resources has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $275.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64.

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

