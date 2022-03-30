$0.14 EPS Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Livent reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of LTHM opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,257.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. Livent has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Livent by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 50,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Livent by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after buying an additional 582,130 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Livent (Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.