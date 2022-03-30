iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $276.36 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.69 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

