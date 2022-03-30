Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth about $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 12,550.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avantor by 1,793.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $2,422,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,055 shares of company stock worth $3,042,152. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVTR. Cowen lifted their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

