NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 126,383 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 126,383 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.14% of Cheniere Energy worth $36,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $138.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.51 and a 12 month high of $149.42. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.