AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,889 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

