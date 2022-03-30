NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $35.20 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,703 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of T opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

