First Merchants Corp Has $939,000 Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 705.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZB opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $571.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LZB. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

