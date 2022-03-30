Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Up 3.5%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99. 4,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,826,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $220,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 140,000 shares of company stock worth $1,972,150 and sold 463,105 shares worth $6,594,392. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.