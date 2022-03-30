Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 9,876 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

