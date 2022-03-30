RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Major Shareholder Grain Co Continental Sells 121,232 Shares

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $65,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $147,000.00.

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 28.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $590,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies (Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

