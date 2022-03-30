EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading Up 3.9%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 12.91 and last traded at 12.91. Approximately 1,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 336,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.43.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVCM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.15.
The business has a fifty day moving average of 12.07 and a 200-day moving average of 15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSG Equity L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,349,000. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,506 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 62,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.
About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
