EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading Up 3.9%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 12.91 and last traded at 12.91. Approximately 1,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 336,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVCM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of 12.07 and a 200-day moving average of 15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.09. As a group, analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSG Equity L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,349,000. Standard Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,506 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,632,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 62,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

