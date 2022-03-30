TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Up 34.6% in March

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 162,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $629.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.65.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $44.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 33.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.